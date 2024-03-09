Police: Three in custody after pursuit ending in Seneca Park Zoo area

Police pursuit ends near Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in the vicinity of the Seneca Park Zoo, according to Rochester Police.

Police say there are no injuries and that an illegal handgun was recovered at the scene. They say it followed a “brief” vehicle pursuit.

There was a large police presence in the area, and our photojournalist on the scene saw a helicopter and a water rescue team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.