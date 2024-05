Police to provide new details on search for woman last seen in 1991 in Sodus

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — We will soon learn new information about a missing woman in Wayne County.

Judith Geurin was last seen on Feb. 20, 1991, in Sodus. All of her belongings were left behind in her apartment.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will provide an update on her case Friday.