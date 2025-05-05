Police: Two arrested after vehicle was hit on Dewey Avenue, which resulted in a fight

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police say they have arrested two people who they say got into a physical fight that involved a firearm after a driver in a Suburban hit another car backing out of a driveway.

Police say the Suburban was driving on Dewey Avenue and Hager Road when it hit a car backing out of their driveway. They also say the people in the Suburban got out and confronted the other people in the car, which led to a fight in the roadway involving many people that lasted seven minutes.

During the fight, 23-year-old Felicia Freece had her two month old child in the car without a proper child safety seat and the child was reportedly passed between different people, police say.

Police also said that the other suspect, 22-year-old Alyssa Ho grabbed a shotgun from her car. Witnesses say she racked the firearm and pointed it at members of the other group.

Both Ho and Freece fled the scene, but were quickly locates by officers, police said. Here are the charges each of them face:

Alyssa Ho:

Robbery in the first-degree.

Menacing in the second-degree.

Harassment in the second-degree.

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree.

Felicia Freece:

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Disorderly conduct.

Police say the infant was not harmed and is in the care of responsible parties. Police say this investigation is still ongoing.

Watch the video provided by Greece Police here: