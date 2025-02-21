Police: Two men arrested for possession of handguns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested two men who were found in possession of handguns.

Police said they responded to a report of a threat on Portland Avenue Friday morning, where the 911 caller was reporting that two males had pointed a handgun at a person on a bike.

Jaquez Harris, 18, was found with a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun and immediately taken into custody as he tried to run from officers, according to police.

Jayden Foster, 19, was able to make it to Chapin street before officers took him into custody, police said.

They also said that Foster was found with a loaded 9mm “Ghost Gun.”

Harris and Foster were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

Both of them were transported to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned Saturday morning at Rochester City Court.