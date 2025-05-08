Police: Two men arrested in connection to Avenue C shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said they have arrested two men in connection to an investigation into a shooting on Avenue C in April, and also recovered multiple firearms and suspected fentanyl.

Police say on April 28, they responded to Avenue C for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they learned the 25-year-old man was brought to Rochester General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

During preliminary investigations, police say it found that a group of people were hanging out outside a house on Avenue C, where an “altercation,” happened between the suspect, 30-year-old Sherrod Dukes and atleast one other person.

Police say Dukes left the scene, but shortly returned and allegedly fired at least one shot from the car at the victim.

On Wednesday, Dukes was taken into custody by the United States Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force as he was leaving a house on Glenwood Avenue.

Police say detectives then wrote and executed a search warrant at the house on Glenwood Avenue and recovered four caliber handguns, a gauge shotgun, about 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills and over 20 grams of suspected loose fentanyl. They also said more calibers and body armors were at the house.

As a result of the search warrant, 41-year-old Steven Smith was also taken into custody, who police say was another person in the home.

Here are the charges Dukes and Smith are faced with:

Sherrod Dukes

Assault in the second-degree.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, due to the search warrant.

Steven Smith

Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees.

Both Dukes and Smith were brought to Monroe County Jail. Here are photos of the other items recovered: