Police: Two men stab each other during fight on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two homeless men stabbed each other during a fight on South Avenue. Neither have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police today responded to the state parole office at 350 South Ave. at about 3:40 p.m., as a person had walked up to the office and told parole officers he had been stabbed and needed an ambulance. Police said they learned a second person had been stabbed in the area of 390 South Ave.

According to police, the primary aggressor is a 43-year-old homeless man and the other is 25 and also homeless. Both had wounds to their upper bodies, and both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.