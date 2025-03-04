Police: Two men taken into custody after reports of shots fired on Driving Park Avenue Tuesday

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department, in partnership with their SWAT team and their Special Operations Team, have taken two men into custody after investigating reports that a man fired shots at someone during an argument on Driving Park Avenue and Pierpont Street Tuesday.

Officers arrived to the scene around 10 a.m. Tuesday and thought the suspect, who was later identified as 26 year-old Namari Starling, may have been inside a nearby house and called in the Special Operations Team, also shutting down nearby streets.

Police said during this time, a man who was later identified as 32-year-old Martin Lewis, came from a different apartment from where police thought the suspect was and surrendered himself while handling a loaded gun.

The SWAT Team was able to locate Starling inside the house later in the day Tuesday after a search warrant was issued and took him into custody. Police said detectives found evidence of shots fired and two loaded guns in the house after Starling was taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation found a domestic incident occurred, where Starling allegedly held the victim against her will, assaulted her and fired at least one shot at her from an upstairs balcony, police said.

Both of the suspects have been transported to Monroe County Jail.

Starling was charged with the following:

Strangulation in the second-degree.

Unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree.

Two accounts of Reckless endangerment in the first-degree.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

Criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.

Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees for his surrendering to police with a loaded gun. Police have not stated whether or not Lewis was involved with the shot fired or any of the domestic violence that occurred.