Police: Two suspects arrested for stabbing outside urgent care in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have arrested two people in connection with a robbery and stabbing that happened outside an urgent care facility last month.

Daequon Brown, 24 and Rashad Turner, 28 attacked a man outside the urgent care on West Ridge Road on January 23, stealing a gold chain from him before fleeing the scene, police said.

Both suspects were found and arrested February 17 by Greece Police in assistance with Rochester Police.

Police said their investigations found this was a violent and targeted attack.

Brown and Turner were charged with the following:

Robbery in the first degree.

Assault in the second degree.

Turner was also found to have a handgun and faced additional charges with Rochester Police.

The suspects have been remanded at the Monroe County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Greece Town Court on February 21.

Their bail is set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $350,000 partially secured bond.