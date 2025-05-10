Police: Uber driver sideswipes RTS bus to avoid other cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash occurred between an Uber car and an RTS bus on Friday afternoon.

Police said the Uber driver swerved to avoid two other cars on Lake Avenue and side-swiped the bus. The damage was minor.

A passenger in the Uber went to Strong Memorial Hospital for a check-up, police said. No one on the bus was hurt.

Police issued tickets but did not specify which drivers received them.

