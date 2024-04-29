Police union responds to video of DA’s traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Leaders of the Rochester Police union say Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s behavior during a traffic stop doesn’t negate all the good she’s done in her career.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the union says Doorley’s conduct “fell short of the standard” that is expected of the county’s chief law enforcement official.

“All citizens are responsible to obey the lawful commands of the men and women of law enforcement who are doing their job to protect our communities. However, we have also reviewed and reflected upon Ms. Doorley’s public statements since the incident, and we take her at her word that she is regretful and apologetic for the choices she made. Those acknowledged mistakes in no way overshadow Ms. Doorley’s 30+ year record of fighting for the victims of crime in Monroe County and standing shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the Locust Club and law enforcement throughout the county. We look forward to moving past this incident and continuing our positive relationship with Ms. Doorley and her office.”