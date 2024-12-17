Police urge public to come forward if child had contact with John D. Smith Jr., accused of raping minor

ALBION, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Albion Police Department announced the arrest of John D. Smith Jr., 30, of Albion. He was charged with rape of a person under 11 years old and endangering the welfare of a child.

This arrest was previously reported on by the Orleans Hub Police Blotter. Authorities feel it is imperative to share the suspect’s identity and information with the public in case there are additional victims.

Smith has been remanded to the Orleans County Jail with a $5,000 cash bail.

Anyone whose child may have come into contact with John D. Smith Jr. is asked to call 911 immediately.