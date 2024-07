ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 2-year-old child was found safe after a vehicle was stolen — with the child inside — early Saturday.

Rochester police say they received a report of a vehicle being stolen on Dr. Samuel McCree Way, with the victim’s 2-year-old child in the back seat. Officers found the vehicle a short time later with the child still in the back seat.

Police say nobody is yet in custody and the investigation is continuing.