Police: Vehicle stolen with 2-year-old inside; Child found walking alone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 2-year-old boy was taken to Rochester General Hospital with an injury to his upper body after someone stole a vehicle with him in it Monday night.

Rochester Police say the boy’s mother, a 26-year-old Rochester resident, had gone into a store on Dewey Avenue and left the child in the car. The car was stolen and driven off with the child still inside, at around 9:14 p.m., police said. Moments later, someone called 911 to report finding the toddler walking alone on Electric Avenue. The caller kept the boy safe until police arrived.

The child’s injuries are currently reported to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, with no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.