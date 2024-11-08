Police: Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Newark

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — A woman has died after a motorcycle crash Thursday on West Union Street in Newark.

According to Newark Police, two people — a male driver and female passenger — were on the motorcycle at around 4:43 p.m., driving on the sidewalk. Police say the driver tried to move the bike onto the road when the back tire hit the curb. The passenger was thrown from the motorcycle, and a witness tells News10NBC she hit a pole. Police said she did not survive.

News10NBC photojournalist Rajae Barnes-Wright spoke with one witness on the scene, a teenager who says she and her mother administered CPR to one of the victims.

“Only seen when he went up the curb and she, like, flew — she, like, went up in the air; she flew back. She hit the pole,” said Myanna Ward. “It was like, I never thought I would need to use this (CPR), like especially right now in a moment like this — like just sitting down doing nothing, then all of the sudden you need to run out of your house and help.”

The investigation into the crash is continuing.