Police: Woman followed, pushed to ground and beaten in Webster 7-11 parking lot in road rage assault

Police investigate road rage assault at 7-11 in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police are investigating a road rage assault that occurred at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The victim told police a car flashing its high beams followed her to the convenience store. When she got out of her vehicle, police say the man who had been driving the other car pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the head. Police say the man’s female passenger also kicked the victim in the head.

The suspects drove off when a customer who heard the victim’s screams came out to confront them.

The investigation is ongoing.

