Police: Woman takes off with acquaintance’s car and child, leading to chase on 104 East

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police were called to the Domino’s Pizza at 1699 Culver Road for an abduction.

A woman went there with her 8-year-old child, an acquaintance, Yashira Cruz-Remigio, 40, and Cruz-Remigio’s 4-year-old child.

When she went to get food, Cruz-Remigio allegedly drove away with the two children in the car. Webster Police saw the car on 104 East a short time later, but the driver would not pull over. Spikes were put out and the car stopped on Palmyra Road.

Cruz-Remigio’s was taken into custody and the children were both unharmed in the car.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges have not been announced yet.