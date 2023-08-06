Polish Arts Festival is back with music, arts, and colorful eggs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Polish Arts Festival took place at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church on Hudson Avenue on Saturday.

People enjoyed authentic Polish food, live performances of Polish-inspired music, and traditional Polish arts, like intricate pysanky eggs.

“In this day of people not getting together, spending a lot of time on social media and cell phones, it’s nice to see people exposed to one another and enjoying and having a good time,” said co-chair mike Bidzerkowny.”It’s a very blessed event for us.”

Polish immigrants began arriving in Rochester in the late 1880’s. A lot of them settled in the area of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street, which still has a lot of visible Polish influence, like many Polish street names.