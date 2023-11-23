Politico: Former governor Cuomo may consider run for NYC mayor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo could be making a comeback.

Politico reports Cuomo is talking to advisors and taking polls on whether to run for mayor of New York City.

The feds are investigating the current mayor, Eric Adams, for a possible campaign donation from the government of Turkey.

Cuomo resigned as governor two years ago after multiple allegations of harassment and criticism over nursing home decisions during the covid pandemic.

Liz Benjamin hosted the state political show called “Capitol Tonight” for nine years and covered Cuomo extensively. She was asked about a potential Cuomo comeback.

“It’s not surprising at all. I don’t think anyone thought when Andrew Cuomo left the scene that he would be gone for good. He certainly didn’t leave on his own terms. He didn’t intend to leave. He’s a political animal, he’s been in politics almost his adult life,” Benjamin said.

A Cuomo spokesman said, “The future is the future and he gets these questions often, which I think are fueled by the fact that many people are facing a crisis in confidence in government at many levels and now view the circumstances in which he left office as the political railroading that it was.”