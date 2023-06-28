Pont de Rennes Bridge to close July 5 for repairs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, which runs over the Genesee River gorge from Browns Race to Cataract Street, will close July 5 for structural repairs, according to a city press release. It will remain closed until the end of 2024.

In addition to structural repairs, the city plans to enhance the bridge with creative lighting elements for safety and aesthetics, public art showcases, installation of plantings and updates to existing trail connections.

A pedestrian detour will be posted and maintained throughout the project, according to the release. The repairs and enhancements are part of the Pont de Rennes Bridge and Browns Race Rehabilitation Project.