MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County will be holding a pop-up with its mobile Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in downtown Rochester on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

It’s happening at Monroe Square from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The pop-up will serve clients of Trillium Health, East House and Compeer Rochester with services like vehicle registration, license renewals and more.

Several appointments have already been scheduled, but walk-ins are welcome.