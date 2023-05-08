Popular kite flying event brings big crowds back to the beach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Kite Flight returned to Ontario Beach Park on Sunday. The family-friendly event brought hundreds of people to the shores of Lake Ontario to celebrate the art of kite flying.

Expert kite flyers showed-off their skills, while the public got to fly kites as well. There were free, kite-building workshops, jugglers, and clowns making animal balloons.

The annual event is sponsored by Wegmans and presented by the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee with support from Monroe County, the Charlotte Community Association and the City of Rochester.