Popular Lego fan event returns to Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 4th Annual BrickUniverse, the popular LEGO fan expo, arrived at the Dome Arena/Minett Hall for a limited two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 60 exhibitors welcomed fans of all ages with unique LEGO creations by artists and hobbyists from across the U.S. and Canada.

Fans got to meet professional artists and gain insights into their unique building techniques, explore hundreds of creations built by hobbyists and fans, connect with the local LEGO® User Group, unleash their creativity in one of the brick building zones, along with shop from a large variety of vendors.

Tickets are available here.