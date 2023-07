ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Depending on the weather, paving work at the State Street construction project will result in the closure of a small portion of Andrews Street to all traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 27 and Monday, July 31.

Drivers are asked to obey all temporary signs, flaggers, and detours during this time. There will be no access to Andrews Street from State Street during these times and a full detour will be posted.