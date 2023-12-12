Portion of Latta Road to be dedicated to Sgt. Gary Beikirch

GREECE, N.Y. — A local war hero will be remembered Tuesday at a highway dedication in Greece.

Latta Road, between Long Pond Road and Route 390, will be known as Sgt. Gary Beikirch Memorial Highway.

Beikirch won the Medal of Honor for his heroics as a combat medic who rescued and treated the wounded during a battle in Vietnam.

He died in 2021.

A sigh will be unveiled at Tuesday’s ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. at First Bible Baptist Church, The Cove, 990 Manitou Road.