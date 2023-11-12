Portion of NY-590 named after Major General Norbert J. Rappl



IRONDEQUOIT, NY – A portion of NY-590, stretching from Tryon Park in Rochester to East Ridge Road in Irondequoit, has been named the Major General Norbert J. Rappl Memorial Highway. The legislation, introduced by Assemblywoman Sarah Clark and Senator Samra Brouk, was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

As the commanding general of the US Army Reserve 98th Division for many years, Rappl helped train thousands of soldiers stationed in Rochester.

He dedicated his life to his family, his country, and his community. His legacy is evident throughout the entire greater Rochester area, as a charter member of Rotary Club of Irondequoit, founding member of Christ the King Church, along with his decades of service to veterans, service organizations and industry groups.