Portion of road in Parma dedicated in Specialist Jason Hasenauer’s memory

PARMA, N.Y. — Specialist Jason Hasenauer’s family joined community members and elected officials Tuesday for the dedication of a portion of North Avenue in Parma in his name. A Hilton High School graduate and active member of the Hilton Fire Department, Hasenauer was killed in 2005 by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

The portion of the road has been designated the Specialist Jason Hasenauer Memorial Highway. Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Josh Jensen wee among the elected officials joining the family for the ceremony.

Hasenauer graduated from Hilton in 2003 and joined the fire department when he was 18 years old. He joined the Hilton Fire Explorer Post at age 14, eventually becoming Explorer Chief.

Hasenauer was sitting in a machine-gun turret of a Humvee when a roadside bomb went off, overturning the vehicle. Hasenauer died, and four other soldiers were injured.

“We are proud to have this memorial highway named in honor of our son Jason, and we are happy that it is so close to home. We are grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to keep his memory alive,” said Dan Hasenauer.

“Hiscock-Fishbaugh American Legion Post 788 is honored to join in today’s dedication ceremony. Specialist Jason Hasenauer was a remarkable young man who embodied selfless service—first with his community through the Hilton Fire Department and then to his country as a member of the U.S. Army and 82nd Airborne Division. We are thankful for Assemblyman Jensen and his staff for their tireless efforts to recognize and permanently honor Jason’s sacrifice for his community and nation. We commit ourselves to stand with and support the Hasenauer Family—and all Gold Star Families—and how grateful we are for Jason’s service,” said Kyle Mullen, adjutant with Hiscock-Fishbaugh American Legion Post 788 and retired lieutenant colonel with the Air Force.