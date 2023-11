UPDATE: Route 104 is back open to traffic, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

PARMA, N.Y. — Route 104 (West Ridge Road) is currently closed in the town of Parma between Webster Road and Loretta Drive, due to a crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on West Ridge Road, in which a 2012 Jeep heading east crossed the westbound lane and hit a utility pole on the north shoulder. The driver was not injured.