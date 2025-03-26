Portion of St. Paul Street closed Wednesday for police investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police closed off a portion of St. Paul Street Wednesday night across from Robert Clemente School No. 8 for an investigation on an SUV.

Police said the suspect who allegedly attacked an employee at Nick’s Meat Market on Lyell Avenue was inside the SUV that police were investigating on St. Paul Street.

Robert Clemente School was put on lockdown during the investigation as a precaution.

Police have not released any other information at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.