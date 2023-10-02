Portions of 3 city streets to close periodically Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Small portions of Church, Allen and Andrews streets will be closed periodically on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with flaggers, between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, according to the city of Rochester.

The portions being worked on:

— Church Street: from State Street to Pindle Alley

— Allen Street: from State Street to North Fitzhugh Street

— Andrews Street: from State Street to the west parking lot entrance of the Keating Federal Building

Drivers are asked to obey all temporary signs, flaggers and detours.