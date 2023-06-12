Portraits of ten leaders will be unveiled at East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — East High School on Monday night will unveil ten portraits of historical leaders and people of color who have impacted the Rochester community.

The portraits will depict Bill Johnson, Franklin Florence Sr., Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, Stacey Abrams, Jay-Z, Andrew & Gloria Langston, Huey P. Newton, Lorretta Scott, David Gantt, and Carter G. Woodson. They’ll be on display in the courtyard.

Popular local artist Shawn Dunwoody created the portraits to honor people who have inspired community members. It’s part of an initiative called The Legacy Project: The Eyes of Our Ancestors, which started in 2020 with the unveiling of 29 portraits of leaders.

Presentations at East High will begin at 5 p.m. and the unveiling of the portraits will begin at 6 p.m. Dunwoody will be there.