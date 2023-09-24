Positively Pink Walk raises funds for breast cancer patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Embrace Your Sisters held one of its biggest fundraisers on Sunday, the 12th annual Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk.

EYS helps breast cancer patients with financial support so that patients focus on their health and families. Their emergency funding can assist with rent/mortgages, utilities, car payments, taxes, medical bills, and other necessary life expenses which can help give breast cancer patients a more stable environment during their battle.

The 1.8 mile walk on the Erie Canal started at Pittsford Sutherland High School.

You can get more information or donate here.