Postal Service will not move mail processing to Rochester

The U.S. Postal Service will not be moving forward with plans to move mail processing operations from Buffalo to Rochester.

The Postal Service had announced in January it was considering transferring some of its operations to Rochester, as part of a $40 billion nationwide investment aimed at modernizing mail delivery.

If that change had gone through, it would have meant mail that’s dropped off at a post office in Buffalo would have to travel to Rochester before returning to Buffalo and the suburbs for delivery.