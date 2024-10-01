Postal workers’ union will hold rally in Gates over what it’s calling subpar services

GATES, N.Y. — Local members of the American Postal Workers Union will gather in Gates on Tuesday morning for what they’re calling a “day of action.”

The union says it’s calling out the U.S. Postal Service’s subpar performance and service in various communities. Members demanding better staffing and want USPS to create more opportunities for customer feedback.

The rally starts at 10 a.m. at the Westgate Post Office. It’s part a series of rallies in 89 other cities across the country including Atlanta, New York City, and San Francisco.