Powder Mills Park hosts ‘Trout Derby’ to kick off fishing season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – It was the biggest fishing day in Rochester on Saturday. They call it a “Trout Derby”. It took place at Powder Mills Park in Pittsford.

The derby is a trout season opening day tradition. Beginners, experts, kids, and adults – everyone is welcome to pick up a pole and give fishing a shot.

“We want the families to show up and show the next generation of fisherman how to do it,” says Powder Mills Park GM, Ron Mitchell. “And have fun in the process.”

There was a $500 award for the person who caught the biggest brown trout!