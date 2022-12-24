GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over.

Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”

Piazza works in retail. He works inside the Greece Ridge Mall. He says while heading into his shift tonight, he saw some drivers going what he thought was too fast.

“Its not supposed to stop till Sunday, and do not drive fast everyone is trying to make it home everyone’s got families and kids everyone needs to return home including you guys at Channel 10,” said Piazza.

Today we saw freezing temps, wild wind and power outages. We had crews out in Greece, Gates, Brockport, and Rochester.

It’s not over though, this storm is still brewing for the holiday weekend. Some people are still without power. The county has a few reminders for families.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Do not attempt to heat living spaces with an oven or stove or run a generator inside your home, they need to be away from your home.”

Bello says right now call volumes for power outages and 911 calls have been manageable, but if they were to increase with weather over the weekend, crews are ready.

“The worst is still coming in the next couple of hours, so we need to be vigilant and check on our most vulnerable friends, neighbors, and family members,” said Bello.

The county emergency operations team will be active through the storm. I’ll be out again tomorrow to bring you the latest right here on News10NBC.



