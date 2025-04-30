Power outages persist in several counties following severe weather

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Utility crews have been working to restore power across the region. Ontario, Seneca, and Livingston counties experienced the most outages.

As of the latest update, there are over 2,400 customers in Monroe County, in Webster, 897 customers in Ontario County, 919 in Seneca County, and 742 in Yates County are still without power.

First Alert Weather conditions have been challenging for repair efforts. Crews continue to work diligently to restore service to all affected areas.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.