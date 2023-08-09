Powerful Tug Hill tornado confirmed

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. — The storms that produced some limited damage across the Rochester region on Monday evening went on to produce several confirmed tornadoes in central and eastern New York. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in Lewis County, which is in the Tug Hill region between Utica and Watertown. The tornado had peak winds of 140 mph, a path length of 16 miles, and was 700 yards wide. That’s about the size of seven football fields. The damage path started in Lewis and ended in Turin.

The storm produced major damage near Turin, with several structures seeing complete roof failures, interior wall failures, buildings shifted from their foundations and trees snapped at the rootline.

New York State averages about 10 tornadoes a year, but a tornado this strong in this part of the state is fairly rare.