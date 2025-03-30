Prayer services at Dome Arena mark Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Roughly two billion Muslims worldwide ended Ramadan on Saturday. Now, they’re marking Eid al-Fitr, which means “festival of the breaking of the fast.”

It’s one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Locally, the Islamic Center marked the holiday with three Eid prayer services on Sunday morning at the Dome Arena in Henrietta. Thousands of Muslim congregants attended the morning prayer services followed by family celebrations.

Tabassam Javed, a board member of the Islamic Center of Rochester, says today’s services strengthen the Muslim community.

“It’s an awesome feeling and also it gives you the feeling that the community is strengthened, that we have the numbers here and people. When they see that many people coming and attending, they really feel very much identified with the Muslim community. And that gives them strength, brotherhood, community, everything,” Javed said.

In addition to prayer services, other festivities include gatherings, outings, and new attire.

