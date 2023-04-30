Prayer vigil held on Saturday for Kim Pegula who suffered cardiac arrest in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A prayer and healing vigil was held for Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner, Kim Pegula on Saturday. That is according to The Buffalo News. It was held by Houghton University at Eastern Hills Church in Williamsville. Pegula is a Houghton graduate.

Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2023, and her recovery has been hard. Brain damage has given her speech difficulties and serious memory issues. She likely will not return to her day-to-day role with the Bills and Sabres.