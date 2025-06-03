Pre-trial proceedings expected to begin for three former guards accused in Robert Brooks’ death

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Pre-trial proceedings are scheduled to begin on Tuesday for three former prison guards who declined plea deals in the beating death of Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Anthony Farina, Nicholas Kieffer, and David Kingsley are all charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. They were indicted after body-worn camera video showed prison staff beating Brooks, a Greece man, in a medical exam room on Dec. 9 in the Oneida County prison. He died in the hospital the next day.

In total, 10 prison guards were charged, six with murder, three with manslaughter, and one with evidence tampering. One former guard, Christopher Walrath, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in May. He admitted to participating in the beating and lying to investigators about what happened.

Brooks’ family has led several rallies in Rochester calling for justice and has filed a federal civil lawsuit.