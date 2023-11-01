Pregnant mare shot in Brockport dies from injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Animal cruelty officers are investigating the shooting of a pregnant horse that led to the death of it and its colt.

The 15-year-old American Quarter Horse, which had gotten loose from pastures at Redman and West Ridge roads, was found with a large gunshot wound that shattered her shoulder, according to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm.

“Both she and her colt sadly suffered before they passed away,” a statement reads.

Its law enforcement investigators are asking for the public’s help solving the crime.

Anyone with information should call the agency’s hotline at (585) 223-6500.