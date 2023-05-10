Preparations underway for the 2023 Rochester Juneteenth Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Preparations are underway for the 2023 Rochester Juneteenth Festival coming up Saturday, June 17 at MLK Park.

Organizers unveiled new details Tuesday morning. This year’s theme, Black resilience, will also celebrate 50 years of hip hop with national recording artist Lil Mo performing at the festival.

“We’ve put on a family fun-filled day,” said Rochester Juneteenth Festival event coordinator Natalie Sheppard. “We’ll have lots of activities. We’ve done the kid’s corner this year, which is going to be DJ’d separately by a kid DJ. So that is going to be something that we are certainly looking forward to., being able to have families come out and just enjoy the day and celebrate our culture.”

A parade will kick the festivities off at 10 a.m. It will start at Chestnut and Court streets and end at the Strong Museum of Play. The museum will offer free admission for the entire day.