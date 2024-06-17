Preparing for extreme heat: Fairport and Victor schools to dismiss students early

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Fairport and Victor schools will dismiss their students early because of the expected extreme heat in the next few days.

FAIRPORT:

Half days for grades UPK-5 on Tuesday, June 18, Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21.

The schedules for elementary schools are as follows:

Jefferson Avenue: 8:10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.

Dudley School: 8:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Northside: 8:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Brooks Hill: 8:55 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Regular school bus transportation is in effect. Students will be taken to and from school on their regular school buses and routes.

For families with children in universal pre-kindergarten in Brooks Hill, Northside and Dudley, the start time will be 9:30 as usual, and students need to be picked up at 12:30 p.m.

If you have a student who attends universal pre-kindergarten at the Generations site, please look for direct communication from them regarding their program hours.

If your elementary school student is part of a wrap-care program (YMCA, Generations, or others), expect communication directly from those programs.

PLEASE NOTE: For secondary students taking end-of-year assessments and Regents exams, please follow your exam schedule, as tests will be administered in climate-controlled spaces. Minerva DeLand students taking the Earth Science Regents on Thursday morning will ride their regular buses to Fairport High School to take the exam.

VICTOR:

Victor Central Schools will dismiss elementary students early on Tuesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 20 (students are off on Wednesday, June 19 due to the Juneteenth holiday). Dismissal Tuesday and Thursday will begin at the Early Childhood School at 12:15 p.m. and dismissal at Victor Primary and Victor Intermediate Schools will follow accordingly. Students in grades 7-12 will continue with their normal morning and afternoon exam schedule.