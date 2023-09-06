Preparing students for their first day: Making an easy transition at St. Joseph’s in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s that time of year again, getting the kids back to school.

And St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Penfield is working to make it an easy transition for their students.

“It kind of creates a very special community, like one big family,” kindergarten teacher Mary Beth LaDuca said.

Tuesday, students and their families got a look inside their new class rooms and drop off all of their necessities, instead of lugging them in on the first day.

“The students can come in and drop off their supplies, meet the teacher, find their new classroom, check it all out and it gives them a good start for coming in tomorrow,” LaDuca said.

Most were happy with what they saw.

“I’m excited that I got the teacher that I wanted. … I think it might be a bit hard, cause I’m getting older and school’s going to be harder,” fifth grader Sophie Wiedemer said.

It even prepared teachers to help dissuade first day jitters for their new students.

“I get to recognize the students and it’s really nice to know their names the first day of school to say good morning to them by name. It’s a big deal,” LaDuca said.

The first day of school for the students at St. Joseph’s is tomorrow.