President Biden will deliver State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9 p.m. You can watch it on NBC and online in this story.

NBC News’ Lester holt and TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie will lead the coverage of Biden’s second State of the Union as president. He is expected to talk about inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The president will stand at the House rostrum at a time when just a quarter of U.S. adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. A majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term.