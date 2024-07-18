President Biden’s COVID diagnosis serves as reminder virus still a threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis has brought the virus back into the spotlight, prompting Americans to once again consider its potential impact, particularly on the senior community in the Rochester area.

According to New York State’s COVID dashboard, 37 people tested positive for COVID in Monroe County as of July 15. While this number may seem low, it is part of an upward trend in COVID cases in Monroe County and across the state.

Doctors say Biden’s diagnosis serves as a reminder that although COVID case numbers have decreased, the virus remains a serious threat.

The recent developments have brought COVID back into focus, especially for the senior community in the Rochester area, which is considered a high-risk group. As case numbers continue to rise, people must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the virus.

