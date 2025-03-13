President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan visits state capitol Wednesday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ALBANY, N.Y. — President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, faced a heated reception during his visit with Republican lawmakers in Albany Wednesday.

Homan’s appearance sparked immediate controversy when New York City Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani attempted to confront him. Mamdani expressed concerns about the arrest of a pro-Palestine activist at Columbia University.

During the meeting, Homan criticized sanctuary cities and states, which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“New York State, you’ve got to change the sanctuary status,” said Homan. “If you don’t, get out of the way. We’re going to do our job.”

Homan also discussed securing New York’s northern border and criticized the state’s Green Light Law, which permits non-citizens to obtain drivers’ licenses.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney of Rochester released a statement on Homan’s visit, stating that Homan is “focused on a witch hunt,” with intentions to spread fear and hate in New York. Cooney also said that Homan will not bully New Yorkers with his “divisive rhetoric,” and that they will continue to promote values that “New Yorkers hold dear.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.