LOS ANGELES — Longtime “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a death certificate viewed by NBC News.

Barker, who hosted the game show for 35 years, died Aug. 26 at age 99, according to his publicist and the death certificate.

He will be buried in Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles next to his wife, Dorothy Jo, who died in 1981, publicist Roger Neal said. There will be no memorial service, he said.

Barker hosted “The Price Is Right” from 1972 to 2007. Before that, he hosted the popular show “Truth or Consequences.”

Barker’s longtime friend Nancy Burnet said in a statement shared by Barker’s publicist Tuesday that Barker was talking and exercising until shortly before his death.

“Up to two months ago, Bob Barker was routinely having conversations and participating in bedside exercises,” Burnet said in the statement.

Barker appeared on other television shows and played himself as a golfer in the 1996 comedy film “Happy Gilmore.”