Prices for Bills season ticket packages will increase for the 2024 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced that the price for its season ticket packages will increase by an average of 10% for the 2024 season.

According to the Bills website, the price is increasing because the Bills will host 10 games at Highmark Stadium next season, compared to nine for the previous season. Two of those home games next season will be preseason games. The Bills say the price for the GA packages will range from $611 to $2,056 and the average price will be $1,146.