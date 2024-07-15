Pride flag raised to kick off Rochester Pride Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Pride Week in Rochester and the Pride flag was raised at the Monroe County Office Building. It’s just one of many events in our area leading up to Saturday’s parade and festival.

News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello was at two Pride events on Monday. Representatives from Trillium Health and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra want to make Pride something that’s celebrated all year round – and they’re bringing a big name here to help make it happen.

Thorgy Thor and the Thorchestra are coming to Kodak Hall for a one-time performance with the RPO. Thor is a classically trained violinist and world-famous drag queen who’s appeared on the hit series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Thor combines drag and classical music, traveling and performing with many orchestras around the globe.

The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will also perform during Thor’s stop here. RPO and Trillium say they’re excited to be able to feature a variety of different voices on the stage.

“We believe that music speaks to everyone and speaks for everyone. And our job as the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is to perform music which speaks for the entire community and brings the entire community together,” said Kurt Long, President of RPO.

The performance is scheduled for February 13. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday and the public sale starts Friday.

